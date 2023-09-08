Sharon Osbourne isn’t a fan of Ashton Kutcher.

The star didn’t hold back when playing a game of “Stirring The Pot” during an E! News interview.

Sharon appeared alongside her daughter Kelly, with her being asked to name the rudest celebrity she’d ever met.

Sharon responded, “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do ‘That 70s Show’,” as Kelly questioned, “Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Insists She’s Done Having Facelifts After Undergoing Op That Made Her Look ‘Like A F**king Cyclops’: ‘That One Put Me Off’

“Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” Sharon insisted, as Kelly admitted: “I was not prepared for that… Really?”

“Yes. Dastardly little thing,” Sharon quipped.

The former “The Talk” co-host didn’t say exactly why she dislikes the actor, but has voiced her opinions on him in the past.

Sharon said during an appearance on “Larry King Now” in 2018 that she and Ashton had once had a bit of an awkward exchange on “The Talk”.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Says She ‘Passed Out’ For ’20 Minutes’ Before Being Hospitalized As She Opens Up About Recent Health Scare

“I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher,” she said. “Didn’t get on with him at all.”

Sharon got Ashton’s name wrong, which apparently didn’t go down well with him.

“He was p**sed,” she recalled. “And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, ‘What have you done in this industry?’

“And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up and s**t you out,’” she went on. “I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid.’”