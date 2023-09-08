The best in hip-hop are being celebrated.
On Thursday, the nominations were announced for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, with Cardi B and 21 Savage leading the pack with 12 nods apiece.
Both artists will be facing off against each other in major categories like Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video.
Coming in second place is Drake, who landed nine nominations, including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.
Burna Boy and DJ Khaled each received sevn nods, while J. Cole came in at five.
Other big nominees include Jay-Z, DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will be taped on Oct. 3 in Atlanta, and will air a week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Hip-hop artist of the year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-hop album of the year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best hip-hop video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best duo or group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best live performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best breakthrough hip-hop artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the year
- Atl Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video director of the year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best hip-hop platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: best featured verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best international flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)