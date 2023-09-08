The best in hip-hop are being celebrated.

On Thursday, the nominations were announced for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, with Cardi B and 21 Savage leading the pack with 12 nods apiece.

Both artists will be facing off against each other in major categories like Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video.

21 Savage – Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP/CP Images
Coming in second place is Drake, who landed nine nominations, including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled each received sevn nods, while J. Cole came in at five.

Other big nominees include Jay-Z, DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will be taped on Oct. 3 in Atlanta, and will air a week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Hip-hop artist of the year

  • 21 Savage
  • Burna Boy
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Glorilla
  • J. Cole
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the year

  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
  • “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Players,” Coi Leray
  • “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
  • “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
  • “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip-hop album of the year

  • Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
  • Coi, Coi Leray
  • God Did, DJ Khaled
  • Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
  • Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
  • Jackman, Jack Harlow
  • Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
  • Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best hip-hop video

  • “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
  • “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
  • “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
  • “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
  • “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best collaboration

  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
  • “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
  • “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
  • “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
  • “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
  • “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact track

  • “30,” Nas
  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
  • “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
  • “Champions,” NLE Choppa
  • “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best duo or group

  • City Girls
  • DJ Drama & Jeezy
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • Earthgang
  • Larry June & The Alchemist
  • Quavo & Takeoff
  • Rae Sremmurd

Best live performer

  • Burna Boy
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Dababy
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best breakthrough hip-hop artist

  • Armani White
  • Central Cee
  • Doechii
  • Finesse2tymes
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Lola Brooke
  • Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the year

  • 21 Savage
  • André 3000
  • Burna Boy
  • Cardi B
  • Conway The Machine
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the year

  • Atl Jacob
  • DJ Khaled
  • Dr. Dre
  • Hit-Boy
  • Hitmaka
  • Kaytranada
  • London On Da Track
  • Metro Boomin
  • The Alchemist

Video director of the year

  • Anderson .Paak
  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • DaBaby & Reel Goats
  • Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Dave Meyers
  • Travis Scott

DJ of the year

  • Chase B
  • D-Nice
  • DJ Cassidy
  • DJ Clark Kent
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • DJ Khaled
  • Kaytranada
  • Metro Boomin

Best hip-hop platform

  • AllHipHop
  • Caresha Please
  • Drink Champs
  • Hiphop Dx
  • Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
  • Rap Caviar
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Joe Budden Podcast
  • XXL

Hustler of the year

  • 21 Savage
  • 50 Cent
  • Burna Boy
  • Cardi B
  • Caresha
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Jay-Z

Sweet 16: best featured verse

  • 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
  • 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
  • André 3000, “Scientists &  Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
  • Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
  • Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
  • Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
  • J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
  • Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best international flow

  • Aka (South Africa)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Central Cee (UK)
  • Gazo (France)
  • J Hus (UK)
  • K.O (South Africa)
  • Major Rd (Brazil)
  • Ninho (France)
  • Sampa The Great (Zambia)
  • Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)