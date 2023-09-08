Prince Harry visited his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s burial site on Friday to mark the 1-year anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex has been in the U.K. to attend Thursday’s WellChild Awards and made sure to stop by St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — where he and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018 — to pay his respects.

The Independent reported that Harry had been seen walking out of the chapel, with People stating a royal source had confirmed that “some members of the royal family visited the chapel on the anniversary.”

Prince Harry at Windsor castle 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nylo73PBcG — Alexis🏅 #InvictusGames (@ArchewellBaby) September 8, 2023

The Queen died at age 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds on September 19 following her state funeral.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip — who passed away at age 99 on April 9, 2021 — is also buried at the chapel, as well as her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, is also interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Paying tribute to his grandmother at Thursday’s WellChild Awards, Harry said, “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”