Leah Remini is relieved to see justice done.

In a statement on Twitter, the actress addressed the 30-year prison sentence handed down this week for Danny Masterson, who was convicted this year on rape charges.

Remini, herself a former Scientologist, linked Materson’s conviction and sentencing to her crusade against the Church of Scientology, of which the former “That ’70s Show” star is a member.

“Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them,” Remini wrote.

“For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes,” she continued. “While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige.”

The 53-year-old former “King of Queens” star accused the Church of Scientology of obscuring Masterson’s crimes through “its network of media-hungry unethical attorneys, private investigators, agents, and civilian Scientologists who engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence.”

She added, “I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status.”

Remini also said the survivors who read victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing “displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.”

Since leaving the Scientology in 2013, Remini has been publicly outspoken about the church’s alleged abuses, including in her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, as well as her documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”.

Masterson was first accused of sexual assault by three women in a filing in March 2017. At the time, he denied the allegations.

After more women came forward with allegations against the actor, he was written off Netflix’s comedy “The Ranch”, co-starring Ashton Kutcher. He was later dropped as a client by United Talent Agency.

In June 2020, Masterson was arrested and charged with the rapes of three women in the early ’00s. He pleaded not guilty in January 2021, with the case eventually going to trial in April 2023.

The actor was convicted on May 31 of two of the three counts of forcible rape.

On Sept. 7, Masterson was sentenced to “30 years to life,” which is a life sentences with a possibility of parole no earlier than 30 years.