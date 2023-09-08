Click to share this via email

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales visit St Davids Cathedral, in St Davids, Wales, Friday Sept. 8, 2023, on the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a special service in Wales to mark the 1-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the U.K.’s smallest city of St Davids in Pembrokeshire to attend a short private service at St Davids Cathedral.

The service included a commemoration of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

Kate donned a maroon-coloured coat and hat for the ceremony, while William looked smart in a navy suit and polka dot tie.

The Princess was pictured laying a bouquet of flowers on a chair in front of a framed photo of the late Monarch as William stood by her side.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales visit St Davids Cathedral, in St Davids, Wales, Friday Sept. 8, 2023, on the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP/CP Images)

The royals made sure to greet well-wishers outside the church, with Kate apologizing for keeping people waiting due to their helicopter not being able to land amid misty conditions.

“Sorry to keep everyone waiting — we are trying to get in,” Kate told royal fans, according to People.

The Queen died at age 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds on September 19 following her state funeral.