A$AP Rocky took to the stage of the famed Apollo Theater on Tuesday, where he accepted an award during the 2023 edition of the annual Harlem’s Fashion Row event, coinciding with New York Fashion Week.

The rapper was honoured with the Virgil Abloh Award during the organization’s annual Fashion Show & Style Awards, in honour of the acclaimed fashion designer, who died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“For y’all who don’t know, Virgil discovered us, A$AP, as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal or any of that.”

Addressing the audience, A$AP Rocky admitted that he hadn’t prepared a speech, as he preferred his remarks “come from the heart,” much like a freestyle rap.

“For y’all who don’t know, Virgil discovered us, A$AP, as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal or any of that,” Rocky said, via footage filmed at the event via TMZ.

“We was downtown in SoHo just cooling and we wasn’t old enough to get into this club,” he continued.

According to Rocky, Abloh recognized Rocky and his friends while they attempted to sneak in the club.

“Virgil peeped us and unbeknownst to us — and we ain’t know that he knew who he was — he’s like, ‘Wait, y’all are those Harlem kids, the trendy ones?’ And we was tripping like, ‘Wait. Virgil knows who we are, the fashion world knows about us?'” he recalled.

Finally, he cut short his speech, albeit for an important reason.

“I really got to pee. I got much to say. Y’all be good!” he said, before quickly rushing offstage.