George Clooney is selling his Lake Como estate.

According to Page Six, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star is putting his villa in Northern Italy up for sale, with a source revealing the estate is being listed for $107 million.

The actor purchased the property from the Heinz family in 2002 for $10 million and rumours about a potentially sale have been around since as far back as 2010.

At the time, it was reported that Clooney was considering selling the Lake Como mansion because of paparazzi attention.

In 2015, less than a year after he and wife Amal got married, a source told Page Six that Clooney was looking to sell.

“George loves the area and the people who live there, but is conscious of the attention he gets when he is in town. He has received a huge offer for the villa, which he is considering, and he would buy another, less accessible property in another area of Italy,” the source said at the time.

Since then, the Clooneys have made another big real estate purchase, buying that Domaine du Canadel estate in the Provence region of France in 2021.

Page Six‘s source said that Amal prefers to stay at the French estate.