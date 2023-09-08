Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is a true All Star.

On Wednesday, rock band Smash Mouth has the perfect response to a bikini post from the reality star.

In a post on Twitter, Kardashian shared a pair of selfies showing her in a golden bikini.

“All that glitters is gold,” she wrote.

The official Smash Mouth account retweeted the photos, hilariously commenting, “only shooting stars,” a reference to the lyrics from their classic hit “All Star”.

only shooting stars https://t.co/Wh6LdSEA5X — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 6, 2023

The Smash Mouth post quickly went viral, amassing nearly 100,000 likes on the app.

Last week, Smash Mouth fans mourned the band’s former frontman, Steve Harwell, who died on Sept. 4 at age 56.