Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis invited strangers into their home with open arms.

Last month, the couple listed their house in Santa Barbara for rent on Airbnb and now Kutcher is sharing how it all went down.

In a video posted to Instagram, showed off the the guests who got to stay at their place and spend time with the stars.

“Mila’s idea to host on @airbnb was a huge success! Lucas, Katherine and Michael, we loved having you,” Kutcher wrote in the caption, joking, “Please leave a review unless it’s not a good one…”

“Why are we doing this?” Kunis asks in the video.

“Okay, well, so a bunch of people online, even our guests, asked why we decided to Airbnb our house,” Kutcher said. “Airbnb is a platform that brings strangers together by encouraging people to connect and create relationships.”

He continued, “And we were like, ‘That sounds fun,'” to which Kunis added, “And then here we are.”

Listed on the platform as “Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis”, the Airbnb guesthouse was said to feature light, airy rooms, a hot tub, deck, all surrounded by trees.

The area around the property also features hiking trails, a beach and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow also recently listed her own guesthouse on Airbnb, though she hasn’t yet shared the results.