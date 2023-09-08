The head of the Recording Academy is clearing a few things up.

On Friday, Harvey Mason Jr. took to Instagram to explain that the song “Heart on My Sleeve”, featuring AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd soundalike vocals is not eligible for Grammy consideration.

The clarification came after The New York Times reported Mason as saying the song, whose lyrics were written by the anonymous artist Ghostwriter, would be eligible.

As far as the creative side, [‘Heart on My Sleeve’] is absolutely eligible [for a Grammy] because it was written by a human,” the article quoted him as saying.

But a rep for the Recording Academy told Variety that there was more to Mason’s comments to the Times.

“He added that the Academy would also look at whether the song was commercially available, with Grammy rules stating that a track must have ‘general distribution,’ meaning ‘the broad release of a recording, available nationwide via brick-and-mortar stores, third-party online retailers and/or streaming services,'” the rep explained.

The song has not been commercially available, after legal action was taken by Drake and The Weeknd’s label Universal Music Group.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Mason said, “I’m sorry but I have to clear up some of this bad and really inaccurate information that’s starting to float around.”

He continued, “‘Heart on My Sleeve’… is not eligible for Grammy consideration. Let me be extra, extra clear: Even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists, and the song is not commercially available, and because of that. It’s not eligible.”