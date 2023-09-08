Patricia Arquette had a very special date for the TIFF 2023 premiere of her directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl”.

Arquette chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman on the red carpet, gushing over how kind her daughter Harlow Jane — who accompanied her mom to the premiere — had been on her big day.

Arquette said of the 20-year-old, who she called her “superpower”, “She bought me a stuffed animal today, okay? That’s how sweet she is.

“I was having a little rough patch this morning. She brought me that stuffed animal, it changed the game.”

Harlow Jane confirmed she’d got her mom “a stuffed alpaca.”

Patricia Arquette and Harlow Jane at the “Gonzo Girl” screening at the 48th Annual Toronto International Film Festival held at the Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. — Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

As talk then shifted to “Gonzo Girl”, Hoffman questioned how Arquette’s emotions were holding up on a scale of one to 10.

The actress-turned-director shared, “8.9 on the Richter scale, pretty intense. I mean, you make this thing and you really are all in for such a long time and love it so much and agonize over every little decision. And these actors do the most beautiful work.

“And I love acting so much. And I just feel so grateful that they put so much on screen and it’s just really beautiful to me. The whole process. All these people that worked so hard, the crew, everyone, all the other actors just coming together and making something that’s really original.”

A synopsis for the flick — starring Willem Dafoe, Arquette, Camila Morrone, Sean Penn and more — reads: “A struggling young writer takes a job working as an assistant to a novelist with a wild reputation.”

