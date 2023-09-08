Click to share this via email

Get ready to pamper yourself like never before because Amazon Canada is celebrating Health and Wellness Month! If you’ve been putting self-care on the back burner, now’s the time to bring it front and centre.

To make your quest for a healthier and happier lifestyle a breeze, we’ve done the hard work for you. Say goodbye to endless web searches for deals because we’ve curated a list of this week’s most enticing health and wellness offers.

OLLY Supplements — Photo: Amazon

Neocell Collagen — Photo: Amazon

Collagen adds a dose of youth to your appearance through its healthy skin-repairing chemical properties.

Price: $27, 15% off its regular price of $32.

FLYBIRD Chair — Photo: Amazon

Whether your workout space is in an apartment, room or garage, this bench is ideal for various exercises, including dumbbell presses, dumbbell flies and sit-ups.

Price: $119, 20% off its regular price of $149.

RenewLife — Photo: Amazon

DigestMORE HCL is expertly crafted to support your digestive health, aiding in the efficient absorption of essential nutrients and contributing to your overall well-being.

Price: $17, 20% off its regular price of $21.

Polygon — Photo: Amazon

Stay motivated and hydrated throughout the day with the Polygon Water Bottle, which has various adorable ombré gradients.

Price: $20, 20% off its regular price of $25.

CAMBIVO Yoga Mat — Photo: Amazon

Experience unrestricted movement and space with this extra-long and wide exercise mat, measuring a generous 72″x 48″. The best deal for this super-large yoga mat comes in the colour black.

Price: $62, 37% off its regular price of $99.

Moolida Waist Trainer — Photo: Amazon

The Moolida waist trainer boasts a width of 9.85″, making it easy to wrap around your tummy for a secure fit during exercise.

Price: $23, 20% off its regular price of $28.

Philips Sonicare — Photo: Amazon

The high-frequency vibrations break up and sweep away plaque, leaving your teeth and gums feeling refreshingly clean. This electronic toothbrush is also a much more affordable market price than competing brands.

Price: $44, 18% off its regular price of $54.

Philips Flosser — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your oral hygiene game with a way more effective flosser than traditional flossing, promoting healthier gums and a cleaner mouth.

Price: $79, 20% off its regular price of $99.

Massage Gun — Photo: Amazon

Enjoy the freedom of a cordless massage gun. It comes with 10 replaceable massage heads, making it versatile for relaxing all parts of your body.

Price: $69, 73% off the regular price of $259.

Venus products — Photo: Amazon

Smart Scale — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your health monitoring with the Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale — your reliable companion for accurate and effortless tracking.

Price: $22, 23% off its regular price of $29.

Protein Bar — Photo: Amazon

Webber Vitamins — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your wellness with Webber Naturals Vitamin B12 2500 mcg, the key to supporting your energy, metabolism and overall health.

Price: $9, 23% off its regular price of $12.

SuzziPad — Photo: Amazon

Experience the ultimate comfort and relief with the SuzziPad Microwave Heating Pad, which will become your go-to solution for aches, pains and relaxation.

Price: $30, 10% off its regular price of $33.

Shiatsu Massager — Photo: Amazon

Indulge in the luxury of a professional massage therapist with the Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow.

Price: $37, 25% off its regular price of $49.