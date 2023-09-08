Get ready to pamper yourself like never before because Amazon Canada is celebrating Health and Wellness Month! If you’ve been putting self-care on the back burner, now’s the time to bring it front and centre.
To make your quest for a healthier and happier lifestyle a breeze, we’ve done the hard work for you. Say goodbye to endless web searches for deals because we’ve curated a list of this week’s most enticing health and wellness offers.
READ MORE: Amazon Canada’s Beauty Week Sale Is On Now And Here Are The Best Deals
Up to 15% off on select OLLY Supplements
Neocell Derma Matrix with Collagen (15% off)
Collagen adds a dose of youth to your appearance through its healthy skin-repairing chemical properties.
Price: $27, 15% off its regular price of $32.
FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench (20% off)
Whether your workout space is in an apartment, room or garage, this bench is ideal for various exercises, including dumbbell presses, dumbbell flies and sit-ups.
Price: $119, 20% off its regular price of $149.
Renew Life DigestMore Vegetarian Capsules (20% off)
DigestMORE HCL is expertly crafted to support your digestive health, aiding in the efficient absorption of essential nutrients and contributing to your overall well-being.
Price: $17, 20% off its regular price of $21.
Polygon 30 oz Water Bottle (20% off)
Stay motivated and hydrated throughout the day with the Polygon Water Bottle, which has various adorable ombré gradients.
Price: $20, 20% off its regular price of $25.
CAMBIVO Large Yoga Mat 183cm x 122cm Wide (37% off)
Experience unrestricted movement and space with this extra-long and wide exercise mat, measuring a generous 72″x 48″. The best deal for this super-large yoga mat comes in the colour black.
Price: $62, 37% off its regular price of $99.
Moolida Waist Trainer (20% off)
The Moolida waist trainer boasts a width of 9.85″, making it easy to wrap around your tummy for a secure fit during exercise.
Price: $23, 20% off its regular price of $28.
Philips by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush (18% off)
The high-frequency vibrations break up and sweep away plaque, leaving your teeth and gums feeling refreshingly clean. This electronic toothbrush is also a much more affordable market price than competing brands.
Price: $44, 18% off its regular price of $54.
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser (20% off)
Elevate your oral hygiene game with a way more effective flosser than traditional flossing, promoting healthier gums and a cleaner mouth.
Price: $79, 20% off its regular price of $99.
TOLOCO Massage Gun (73% off)
Enjoy the freedom of a cordless massage gun. It comes with 10 replaceable massage heads, making it versatile for relaxing all parts of your body.
Price: $69, 73% off the regular price of $259.
Up to 26% off on select Venus, Gilette and Braun products
Etekcity Digital Bathroom Scale (23% off)
Elevate your health monitoring with the Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale — your reliable companion for accurate and effortless tracking.
Price: $22, 23% off its regular price of $29.
Up to 20% off on ONE Protein Bars
Webber Naturals B12 Vitamins
Elevate your wellness with Webber Naturals Vitamin B12 2500 mcg, the key to supporting your energy, metabolism and overall health.
Price: $9, 23% off its regular price of $12.
SuziPad Microwave Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulders (10% off)
Experience the ultimate comfort and relief with the SuzziPad Microwave Heating Pad, which will become your go-to solution for aches, pains and relaxation.
Price: $30, 10% off its regular price of $33.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Pillow
Indulge in the luxury of a professional massage therapist with the Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow.
Price: $37, 25% off its regular price of $49.
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.