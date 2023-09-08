Kanye West is firing back after unreleased music he recorded was leaked online via Instagram.

Billboard reports that West — who now calls himself Ye — has filed a lawsuit, suing the unnamed individual or individuals who leaked his music.

In the suit, his lawyers allege that whoever leaked the tracks breached a confidentiality agreement and misappropriated trade secrets, with the leak causing “substantial harm” to his reputation.

According to the suit, West claims that on Mar. 3, 2023, the owner of the @daunreleasedgod_ Instagram and Twitter accounts posted several unreleased tracks, including “We Did it Kid”, “Shy Can’t Look”, “NASDAQ”, “Mr. Miyagi” and others.

“Ye has suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants’ actions,” the suit states.

However, as Billboard points out, the suit lawsuit does not name @daunreleasedgod_ as a defendant, just that it served as the vehicle to distribute the unreleased tracks.

In fact, the suit indicated that West “does not know the true names or capacities” of the defendants who leaked the tracks, but believes they would have had to sign confidentiality agreements in order to access the music in the first place.

In addition, the suit points out that the “distinctive arrangement and unique elements” in the music equates to a trade secret “due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it.”

The suit also indicated its intention to name the defendants once their identities had been determined. “Ye will amend its Complaint to set forth the true names and capacities of these defendants when they have been ascertained,” the suit added.