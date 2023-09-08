Click to share this via email

An old clip of Danny Masterson speaking to Conan O’Brien has gone viral after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping two women.

The video showed Masterson appearing on NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” back in 2004, with the host commenting on his lack of a Long Island accent.

The “That ’70s Show” star insisted his accent “just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.”

He recalled how his friend, actor Bodhi Elfman, “always teases me, and he says ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?’”

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

O’Brien questioned, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question.”

Masterson then said, “I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab.”

“I’ve heard about you,” O’Brien commented. “And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.”

Masterson responded, “I will.”

The clip was shared with the caption commenting on the sentencing news. The social media user added, “Conan knew.”

The video has been watched 4.7 million times after being shared on Thursday.