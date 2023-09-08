Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé could use some lessons on applying makeup

In a new YouTube video for her beauty brand Florence by Mills, the “Stranger Things” star got her beau Jake Bongiovi do her makeup, and the results were predictably hilarious.

“Hi everybody, my name’s Jake and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I am very excited to do,” Bongiovie started the video off. “This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we’re gonna see what happens.”

He added, “Also gonna answer some hot couples questions.”

Before getting going, the couple tried to guess how many times he has seen Brown apply makeup. After guessing upwards of 2,000 times, Brown suggested it may be 3,000, while Bongiovi upped the ante to 5,000.

As he started doing her eyebrows, Brown asked the fan question, “So how did we meet?”

They explained that they met through Instagram, but first met in person when Bongiovi picked Brown up at the airport.

Brown then suggested he move on from her eyes and start applying makeup to her face, starting with a product that started with “foun.”

“Foundation! That was my second guess after ‘I don’t know,’” Bongiovi joked.

Bongiovi also shared that he was nervous to propose to Brown, saying that “because it’s not a known story, there were many different factors that went into it that were actually life-threatening.”

He continued, “If they went awry, it could have been detrimental to your life. But luckily for you it was amazing.”

As he continued to apply her makeup, Brown asked her fiancé, “What made you want to put the blush on my nose?”

“Just ’cause you’re giving like ‘cold chilly Christmas’, like ‘red nose!'” he told her.

Finally, they revealed the amazing results of Bongiovi’s makeup work.

“I think this is a good night out, kinda like, ‘Who is that?’ — like, not too much lighting. A darker space,” he joked. “You know what I think it’s good for? A distanced conversation.”

“Yes, I think it probably looks best from miles and miles away,” Brown said, before adding, “I think it still looks bad.”

Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, get engaged in May.