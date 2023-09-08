Click to share this via email

Willem Dafoe had nothing but praise for Patricia Arquette when speaking about her directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl”.

Dafoe — who stars as Walker Reade in the flick — chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman at the movie’s TIFF premiere.

As the host asked about Arquette, Dafoe gushed, “She really took care of us. She’s great with actors.

“It was a film that wasn’t easy to make, not a big budget movie. A lot of actors with very important roles coming for very short periods of time. Good material but difficult to adapt. She did beautifully.”

As Hoffman commented on Dafoe’s alleged “crazy experimental rehearsals,” the star laughed and said, “I don’t know. I didn’t see it that way.

“They were just fun. They were exercises to build trust between us and to be easy with each other… be able to not worry and go with each other and support each other,” the star added, referencing Camila Morrone’s part as Alley Russo.

Dafoe added of Morrone, “She was great. I enjoyed playing with her. She’s good! She’s a beauty, but she’s also very talented.”

The actor also joked he doesn’t get told he looks amazing “enough,” as Hoffman commented on him looking great for the event.

A synopsis for the flick reads: “A struggling young writer takes a job working as an assistant to a novelist with a wild reputation.”

