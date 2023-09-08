“The Nun II” has already raked in $3.1 million in box office previews, ahead of the horror/thriller’s debut this weekend.

The ninth and latest instalment in Warner Bros.’ “Conjuring” universe is expected to open the weekend with roughly $30 million to $33 million — a decline from the original “Nun”‘s record-setting opening, but enough to contend against Sony’s “The Equalizer 3” starring Denzel Washington.

In 2018, the first “Nun” movie was released and garnered the highest opening in the “Conjuring” universe with $53.8 million. The film is also the series’ highest-grossing film worldwide with $365.5 million at the box office.

‘The Nun 2’ — Image courtesy: Warner Bros.

In “The Nun II”, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns in the horror sequel. After the tragic events of the previous film, she now resides in an Italian convent; however, Valak (Bonnie Aarons) — the demon nun from “The Conjuring” — isn’t far behind. When a priest is killed and something evil begins to spread, Irene is forced to travel to France because she could be the only one who can stop it.

The project marks the first “Conjuring” film to be released after the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s previous entry, 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — which earned $24 million at the opening weekend box office — launched simultaneously in theatres and on Max.