Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of weekend wonders on Amazon Canada. We’ve done the hard work of deal-hunting for you, so kick back, relax and let the savings roll in without breaking a sweat.
If your weekend agenda is still up in the air, and your phone isn’t buzzing with plans, why not treat yourself to a little retail therapy? Explore the most sizzling tech, beauty and home-living deals online.
Tech
73% off on the TOLOCO Massage gun
72% off on the Vanzon Bluetooth speaker
47% off on OYIB wireless earbuds
40% off on the soundcore Noise cancelling headphones
Up to 43% off on select JBL wireless speakers and headphones
Up to 40% off on select Amazon Fire TV devices
Up to 36% off on select Samsung monitors
36% off on the RENPHO foot massager
Up to 25% off on select ASUS laptops, desktops and Chromebooks
Up to 25% off on select Epson printers and scanners
Beauty
Up to 39% off on select Wavytalk hair dryers and hair straighteners
Up to 31% off on select Neutrogena and Aveeno products
Up to 30% off on select Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX cosmetics
Up to 30% off on Berydress women’s dresses
Up to 28% off on select Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma luxury beauty products
Up to 28% off on select skin and hair care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter
Up to 25% off on select Philips Sonicare shaving and oral care products
Up to 25% off on select Olay, Secret, Pantene and Aussie products
Up to 22% off on select Braun, Gillette and Venus shaving products
Home and Living
61% off on the MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop combo
51% off on the GERTTRONY ergonomic office chair
43% off on Diaper bag and backpack with portable changing pad
Up to 34% off on Amazon Basics back-to-school supplies
Up to 33% off on select Madela baby feeding essentials and maternity wear
31% off on BEAUTURAL 12oo-watt handheld clothing steamer
30% off on the iwoly corded vacuum cleaner
Up to 29% off on select Cuisinart kitchen favourites
Up to 25% off on select Maxi Cosi strollers, high chairs and car seats
25% off on the Laresar cordless vacuum
