Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of weekend wonders on Amazon Canada. We’ve done the hard work of deal-hunting for you, so kick back, relax and let the savings roll in without breaking a sweat.

If your weekend agenda is still up in the air, and your phone isn’t buzzing with plans, why not treat yourself to a little retail therapy? Explore the most sizzling tech, beauty and home-living deals online.

READ MORE: Amazon Canada Has Tons Of Health And Wellness Month Deals Right Now — Save Up To 73%

Tech

(L-R): OYIB headphones, TOLOCO massage gun, wireless bluetooth
(L-R): OYIB headphones, TOLOCO massage gun, wireless bluetooth — Photos (L-R): Amazon

73% off on the TOLOCO Massage gun

72% off on the Vanzon Bluetooth speaker

47% off on OYIB wireless earbuds

40% off on the soundcore Noise cancelling headphones

Up to 43% off on select JBL wireless speakers and headphones

Up to 40% off on select Amazon Fire TV devices

Up to 36% off on select Samsung monitors

36% off on the RENPHO foot massager

Up to 25% off on select ASUS laptops, desktops and Chromebooks

Up to 25% off on select Epson printers and scanners

Beauty

(L-R): NYX, Vichy, Thayers
(L-R): NYX, Vichy, Thayers — (L-R): Amazon

Up to 39% off on select Wavytalk hair dryers and hair straighteners

Up to 31% off on select Neutrogena and Aveeno products

Up to 30% off on select Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX cosmetics

Up to 30% off on Berydress women’s dresses

Up to 28% off on select Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma luxury beauty products

Up to 28% off on select skin and hair care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter

Up to 25% off on select Philips Sonicare shaving and oral care products

Up to 25% off on select Olay, Secret, Pantene and Aussie products

Up to 22% off on select Braun, Gillette and Venus shaving products

READ MORE: Amazon Canada’s Beauty Week Sale Is On Now And Here Are The Best Deals

Home and Living

(L-R): MAMNV, GERTRONY, Cuisinart
(L-R): MAMNV, GERTRONY, Cuisinart — (L-R): Amazon

61% off on the MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop combo

51% off on the GERTTRONY ergonomic office chair

43% off on Diaper bag and backpack with portable changing pad

Up to 34% off on Amazon Basics back-to-school supplies

Up to 33% off on select Madela baby feeding essentials and maternity wear

31% off on BEAUTURAL 12oo-watt handheld clothing steamer

30% off on the iwoly corded vacuum cleaner

Up to 29% off on select Cuisinart kitchen favourites

Up to 25% off on select Maxi Cosi strollers, high chairs and car seats

25% off on the Laresar cordless vacuum

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Click to View Gallery
Stars Spotted At New York Fashion Week 2023: Charlize Theron, Pamela Anderson, Lil Nas X & More