Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of weekend wonders on Amazon Canada. We’ve done the hard work of deal-hunting for you, so kick back, relax and let the savings roll in without breaking a sweat.

If your weekend agenda is still up in the air, and your phone isn’t buzzing with plans, why not treat yourself to a little retail therapy? Explore the most sizzling tech, beauty and home-living deals online.

Tech

(L-R): OYIB headphones, TOLOCO massage gun, wireless bluetooth — Photos (L-R): Amazon

73% off on the TOLOCO Massage gun

72% off on the Vanzon Bluetooth speaker

47% off on OYIB wireless earbuds

40% off on the soundcore Noise cancelling headphones

Up to 43% off on select JBL wireless speakers and headphones

Up to 40% off on select Amazon Fire TV devices

Up to 36% off on select Samsung monitors

36% off on the RENPHO foot massager

Up to 25% off on select ASUS laptops, desktops and Chromebooks

Up to 25% off on select Epson printers and scanners

Beauty

(L-R): NYX, Vichy, Thayers — (L-R): Amazon

Up to 39% off on select Wavytalk hair dryers and hair straighteners

Up to 31% off on select Neutrogena and Aveeno products

Up to 30% off on select Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX cosmetics

Up to 30% off on Berydress women’s dresses

Up to 28% off on select Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma luxury beauty products

Up to 28% off on select skin and hair care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter

Up to 25% off on select Philips Sonicare shaving and oral care products

Up to 25% off on select Olay, Secret, Pantene and Aussie products

Up to 22% off on select Braun, Gillette and Venus shaving products

Home and Living

(L-R): MAMNV, GERTRONY, Cuisinart — (L-R): Amazon

61% off on the MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop combo

51% off on the GERTTRONY ergonomic office chair

43% off on Diaper bag and backpack with portable changing pad

Up to 34% off on Amazon Basics back-to-school supplies

Up to 33% off on select Madela baby feeding essentials and maternity wear

31% off on BEAUTURAL 12oo-watt handheld clothing steamer

30% off on the iwoly corded vacuum cleaner

Up to 29% off on select Cuisinart kitchen favourites

Up to 25% off on select Maxi Cosi strollers, high chairs and car seats

25% off on the Laresar cordless vacuum