Danny Masterson may be going to prison, but he still has support among his friends.

Before being sentenced to 30 years to life following his rape trial conviction, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sent the court letters of support for their “That ’70s Show” co-star.

READ MORE: ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Gets 30 Years To Life In Prison For Rapes Of 2 Women

Journalist Tony Ortega published excerpts from the letters to the judge in the case on his Substack blog The Underground Bunker.

Recalling their first time meeting in 1998, Kutcher wrote of Masterson in his letter, “He instantly became a friend, dedicated co worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years.”

Later in the letter, the actor wrote, “While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

READ MORE: Leah Remini Says Danny Masterson’s Conviction And 30-Year Sentence Are ‘Indictments Against Scientology’

Kunis, meanwhile, wrote in her letter of support, “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

Others who sent letters of support to the judge include Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, “That ’70s Show” co-stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, “The Ranch” creator Jim Patterson, actor Giovanni Ribisi, actor and brother-in-law William Baldwin and other members of Masterson’s family.