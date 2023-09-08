A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (L) shaking hands with actor and director Sylvester Stallone during a meeting in Vatican City, 8 September 2023.

Sylvester Stallone and his family had a special encounter with Pope Francis while visiting Vatican City.

During the family’s trip to Italy, the Stallones got to meet the Pope — who’s served as the head of the Catholic Church since 2013 — and take a photograph together.

A video of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was shared by Vatican News to X, where Stallone, 77, is seen shaking Francis’ hand before introducing him to his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters — Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21 — plus his younger brother, Frank Stallone.

“Three, so many!” Francis, 86, is heard saying, upon reacting to meeting Sylvester and Jennifer’s daughters.

“Thank you very much for taking time from your busy day. We appreciate this very much,” Sylvester then told the Pope before both men expressed how “honoured” they were to meet one another.

“We grew up with your films,” Francis told the “Rocky” star via an interpreter, prompting Sylvester to laugh before mimicking his classic boxing stance from the iconic film franchise.

“Ready? We box!” the actor joked. The two men then pretended to shadowbox each other, undoubtedly creating a memorable moment.

According to an official press release issued Friday by the Vatican, Francis was scheduled to meet with Sylvester, along with several members of the clergy from around the world who were visiting Vatican City.

It appears this isn’t the first time Sylvester’s visited the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. Last September, the “Expendables” star uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself holding two large sets of keys alongside a caption, that read in part: “Very rare and special moment. I was allowed to hold the KEYS that open EVERY single door in the entire Vatican city!”

Elsewhere during the Stallone family’s trip to Italy, they visited the town Gioia del Colle, where Sylvester and his brother Frank, 73, were dubbed honorary citizens because of their family’s roots in the area, as per the Catholic News Agency.

In a video shared to Instagram by artist John Rivoli, the family is seen attending the event, including Sylvester, who holds up a large key to a family establishment in the town.

“[Years ago] my grandfather left this city and this was the key to his barber shop. He was brave enough to make that journey and because of that, I am here today with my family,” Sylvester says in the clip as attendees cheer on the star.

“Thank you. I just want to say, as Rocky would say, I love you and keep pushing,” he added.