Tiffany Haddish is adding to the SAG-AFTRA strike discourse with her own troubling story of being underpaid by a studio.

In a recent chat with the Associated Press earlier this week, Haddish, 43, revealed that her payday for her first movie was a whopping $0 despite airing on television and streaming.

The undisclosed film hit airwaves and streaming platforms following her breakout role in 2017’s female-led raunchy comedy, “Girls Trip”, which earned $140 million at the box office.

Despite being promised a $1,200 payout for the role, Haddish revealed that she was shockingly left unpaid for participating in the movie, which was a non-union production.

Haddish shared that she was homeless during the movie’s shooting to make matters more troubling.

“They were supposed to pay me $1,200 to do the movie. I wasn’t in the union. It was non-union film, so there was nothing I could do about it. They never paid me. They never paid me a dime. The producers gave me 10 DVDs and said, ‘Sell those. Good luck.’ I never saw the movie.”

“Girls Trip” propelled the movie to be aired on primetime networks like VH1, BET and other mega streaming forces.

“I don’t get a dime. It’s the second worst movie I was ever in. Not a penny.”

Despite the meteoric success of “Girls Trip”, the star also admitted in 2020 to NY Daily News that she only snagged an $80,000 paycheck for her performance.