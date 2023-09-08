Despite flopping at the box office in 2010, Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Prince of Persia” still finds its way into the cultural zeitgeist.

The Oscar nominee, 42, just dropped his first children’s book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, and the book’s illustrator allegedly included a sharp wink towards the Disney box-office bomb without Gyllenhaal’s approval.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the easter egg, created by illustrator Dan Santat, is revealed during the main character’s lowest point in the book when he struggles to dance in front of an audience.

An audience member is noticeably holding a playbill for a production titled “The Persians”, a knowing nod to Gyllenhaal’s film

“That was Dan Santat. He snuck that in before printing, and I didn’t approve that,” he jokingly admitted to the publication. “I don’t know where that came from.”

The “Brokeback Mountain” actor also pointed out that Santat is often playful with his illustrations and even spelled Gyllanhaal’s name wrong on the back of the book.

Gyllenhaal has since called his role in “Prince of Persia” a career “slip up” when chatting with Yahoo Entertainment in 2019.

“I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I’m picking them,” he explained to the outlet.

The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles is now available on bookshelves and digital stores.