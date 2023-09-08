Nickelback’s Chad and Mike Kroeger open up on how “great” it was to have their mom be a part of the band’s new musical documentary.

Ahead of the TIFF premiere of the doc, titled “Hate To Love: Nickelback”, Mike told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman how special it was to have their mom’s support in the film that profiles the band’s evolution from their humble beginnings in Alberta, to their explosive global success in the early 2000s and the quick wave of online negativity that followed.

“She’s always had our back… it’s your mom who jumps up and defends you or the other people that love you.”

“She insisted to be in the documentary,” Mike, 51, joked. “No. It’s great to have her, you know. That’s one of the ‘love Nickelback’ people, obviously. She’s always had our back and, like it is in most cases, when people are coming at us with negativity or bad things, it’s your mom who jumps up and, you know, defends you or the other people that love you that are jumping up to defend you.

“It’s like the Jerry Seinfeld’s mom thing: ‘Everybody likes you! Who wouldn’t like you?’ So we get a lot of that,” the bassist added.

Chad, 48, then went on to share how some things said in the doc by the band’s loved ones, including their mom, came as a surprise.

“The impetus of this whole thing was to create a story for us and for our family to watch.”

“Not just mom, but a lot of people. There’s certain parts that are hard to watch. Really tough to watch. I mean, in a lot of different aspects,” the lead singer and guitarist explained. “You know, dad’s in there as well. [Ryan Peake’s] parents are in there. There’s children of the band in the documentary explaining their side of things even, so, there’s a lot of parts that are beyond close to home, put it that way.”

“In the scope of things, though, it’s like the impetus of this whole thing was to create a story for us and for our family to watch,” Ryan added. “We were like, let’s just keep going with this story of us so we’ve got record of it for our family. It wasn’t really like, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this movie.’ So having them there, they’re a part of this story and they’re all part of the story.”

Chad, Mike and Ryan were also joined by their fellow bandmate Daniel Adair while speaking to ET Canada at TIFF, ahead of the Sept. 8 premiere of “Hate To Love: Nickelback”.