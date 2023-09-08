While gearing up for the TIFF premiere of their documentary, “Hate to Love: Nickelback“, one of Canada’s most iconic bands chatted with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the unwavering support from another fellow Canadian icon.

Acknowledging that the band has acquired a vast amount of hate and love over the years – documented in their movie – Hoffman asked the bandmates what they think of Ryan Reynold’s stamp of approval, who inducted the multi-platinum musicians into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards.

“He is very expensive. I’ll tell you that right now,” joked instrumentalist and vocalist Ryan Peake. “Pricey, very pricey,” chimed in lead Chad Kroeger.

Mike Kroeger continued playing around, adding: “There’s an NDA on his price and if we say how much, we’re in deep s**t.”

Fans will also remember when Deadpool, played by Reynolds, went on a tangent about the meteoric success Nickelback has experienced in their career while promoting “Once Upon a Deadpool” in 2018.

“No, it’s wild when those things come completely out of left field. Where he gets in touch with us and just says, ‘Hey, I’m promoting Deadpool 2 and I want to use you guys in a positive light to promote the film,” added Chad.

“And we’re like, ‘Ookaaay?’ Like, we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. And he’s like, ‘No no, this isn’t a sabotage job. I really wanna, I kinda wanna stick up for you guys. He’s a super nice guy.”

“I still think it’s the long game he’s playing, he’s gonna drop something bad on us”

Peake emphasized that Reynold’s inclusion of Nickelback in the film’s marketing campaign did them a favour.

“But it felt like it was the first time somebody at that level kind of stepped up and said actually they felt the [hate] was kind of bulls**t. So yeah, so it was great.”

However, despite the positive reception, Peake still wonders if it’s all a joke from Reynolds’ end.

“Like I said, I still think it’s the long game he’s playing, he’s gonna drop something bad on us. In about five years he’s gonna be like, ‘Gotcha!'”

As “Hate to Love: Nickelback” premieres at TIFF, the band will do a free concert this Saturday on Mercer St. in Toronto, ON at 6 p.m. E.T.