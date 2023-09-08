Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has an interim agreement set in place.

The legal contract will allow Swift and her team to promote the upcoming once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience, especially since, when the film hits theatres on October 13, Swift will be on a tour break. In other words, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the cultural phenomenon pull some PR stunts.

SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, revealed the news during a discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival, when the concert film was brought up.

“Taylor and her team came to us… The only way she could do it is the right way,” he said. “We’re excited for everyone to go see it.”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has been overflowing the box office in presales. The hype surrounding the film is being compared to that of a Marvel movie, with opening weekend sales expected to generate $70-$100 million.