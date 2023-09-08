Joey King is sharing details from her extravagant wedding to director, Steven Piet, whom she married in Mallorca last weekend.

In conversation with Vogue, the 24-year-old actress shared that, when the couple began wedding planning, both she and Piet, 32, knew they wanted to say “I do” overseas.

“We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time,” King said, noting that they didn’t have a specific destination in mind.

She thanked the couple’s “wonderful wedding planners” — Alison Bryan Destinations — for finding “the venue of our dreams” — La Fortaleza, a stunning villa offering breathtaking views of the Spanish island.

“It feels like the Spanish version of ‘The Great Gatsby’,” King said of the “historic without being dated” venue. “It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other.” The fortress was built in 1628 and was eventually turned into a villa, which has been prominently featured in the BBC TV series “The Night Manager”.

Turning to the bride’s wedding wardrobe, King knew she wanted her dress to feel classic, yet have some unique aspects. After months of bad luck with wedding dress shopping, her stylist Jared Eng stepped in, introducing her to Oscar de la Renta’s bridal collection.

King couldn’t set her mind on just one look, so she went with four, to which she wore throughout the duration of the wedding weekend. As for the wedding dress, King walked down the aisle in a strapless gown covered in large fabric flower-petal paillettes.

“I knew instantly they were perfect,” the “Kissing Booth” star said of the designer gowns. “We flew to New York, had a fitting with Fernando [Garcia, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta], and the rest is history.”

The couple’s Sept. 2 ceremony was “absolute perfection,” as King described. It took place on the lower terrace, atop the swimming pool, and was officiated by the newlyweds’ friend Erik, while Sabrina Carpenter — King’s BFF — sang her down the aisle. Additionally, Piet’s nieces and nephew and King’s grandmother all did readings.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” King recalled. “We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

“Between that and hearing Steven’s vows and being able to read mine to him…. Nothing could’ve made this moment better,” she continued. “Also might I add, it was raining heavily right before the ceremony, and somehow the sun shone right as guests arrived. We were truly the luckiest people.”

Following the ceremony, guests shifted over to a palatial party tent stationed alongside the main house where King’s mother and sisters, and Piet’s brother each delivered heartfelt and hilarious speeches.

“There were tears everywhere,” King said. “And then the food and drinks—oh, God, the food and drinks. It was unreal! The Jesse James’s Usual — named after our beloved dog — was the most delicious spicy marg, and the beef cheeks were truly a highlight for me.”

Then, King and Piet danced for the first time as husband and wife to Cat Power’s “Sea of Love”.

“It was magical,” King gushed. “Looking at my perfect husband while dancing to this perfect song was a dream.”

After that, the couple and their guests quickly went into party mode.

“We danced so hard that we looked like we had taken showers because we were so sweaty,” King joked. “The best part was seeing all our friends who didn’t know each other just melting into one another and instantly connecting. We are surrounded by the best people, and seeing them all together was infectiously joyous.”

King and Piet met on the set of the 2019 Hulu series “The Act” and quickly turned friends.

“There was such an immediate ease,” King recalled meeting her now-hubby. “I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!”

The two went on to date for three years before Piet proposed in February 2022 during the couple’s anniversary trip to Joshua Tree.

“We went on a walk in the freezing-cold weather, and Steven described the surroundings as ‘perfectly imperfect,’” the actress recounted to Vogue. “We stopped to take some photos together, and before I knew it, I was getting a tug on my jacket. I turned around, and Steven was on one knee. He said some of the most beautiful things, and we were both crying. We kept the news to ourselves for one day, just absorbing it together before we shared it with anyone.”