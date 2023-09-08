Now that Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her sophomore album Guts, the 20-year-old singer is reflecting on her growth, both musically and personally, since she shook the music scene with her 2021 debut album Sour.

On Friday, while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Rodrigo spoke about how the making of Guts gave her “a lot of confidence as a songwriter.”

“I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting.”

“I think writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous. I was 17 years old learning how to write songs for the first time and just pouring my heart out. I had so much to say,” she elaborated. “I think this time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me and I think I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting.

READ MORE: Why Olivia Rodrigo Fans Think Her New Song ‘The Grudge’ Is About Her Rumored Fallout With Taylor Swift

“I wasn’t going through my first 17 year old heartbreak,” she noted, “and I think that it forced me to be maybe a little bit more creative in the way that I write.”

The singer-songwriter then shared that, sometimes, the themes explored on an album aren’t so clear from the start.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, Cardi B & More!

“I feel like when you’re making the album, you can’t really see the forest through the trees about like what it’s about or what you’re trying to get across. Sometimes you just wake up and go into the studio and see what comes out of you,” she explained, before outlining what her new music entails.

“I think that a lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world.”

“…Figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff,” Rodrigo told Lowe. “I think that that’s probably an experience that everyone has had in their life before, is just that rising from that disillusionment.”

For more on Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album Guts, including the story behind several tracks on the album, check out her full interview with Lowe in the clip below.