Neve Campbell is attending the Toronto International Film Festival — not as an actress but in her capacity of producer of “Swan Song”, the Chelsea McMullan-directed documentary taking viewers inside the National Ballet of Canada’s 2022 production of “Swan Lake”, directed and staged by the legendary Karen Kain.

Campbell spoked with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, who asked her if, now that she’d produced, she might next have her eye on directing.‌

“You know, it’s interesting. I was just offered to direct something and I read it, but I’m not going to do it,” she said.

“I realize, you know, you have to, if you’re going to direct, because it takes so much more time than acting, because pre-production, post-production, the whole thing,” she continued. “You have to love it. Yeah, but what it did inspire me is the the realization that I do want to do it. And I’ve known that for a long time. But yeah, I am at that stage where I have to I have to start brainstorming on what that piece is for me.”

‌For Campbell, who studied ballet at a young age, “Swan Song” was right within her wheelhouse. “Karen Kain was my idol,” she shared. “Yeah, literally my idol. She is the one of the reasons I became an artist.

“I remember sitting on the edge of my seat watching ‘Swan Lake’ when I was nine years old and just experiencing for the first time what storytelling can be… It was when Chelsea and [producer] Sean [O’Neill] approached me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of this project that is honoring Karen and the National Ballet of Canada and helping her say goodbye to her 50 years career and direct this brand new ‘Swan Lake’. I was just like, ‘Yes, please.'”

‌As Campbell explained, ballet was “my first life,” beginning when she was just 9.

“It was my first career. I have such a great understanding of what amazing athletes and artists these people are… But for me it was very important to to try and expose this world to people because I think it’s fascinating,” she said.

“And now this this film is taking it to another level or bringing up subjects like racism, which has been in the ballet world for many decades and needs to be addressed, and change needed to happen. It was very important for filmmakers to tell that part of the story.

So this film does show you the beauty of dance. It shows you the challenges, and it also shows the issues that need to be raised so well,” she continued.