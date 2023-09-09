Reba McEntire is joining “The Voice” for the series’ 24th season, and the country music superstar is making a dramatic entrance in a new promo.

In the video, coach Niall Horan is seen cutting a large cake with the show’s logo in icing, when returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Sefani arrive, with Legend congratulating Horan on winning his first season.

“It’s good to be king,” Horan declares, prompting a warning from Stefani. “Don’t get used to it, buddy, it’s a whole new ball game,” she tells him.

“And I know that we all miss the cowboy, especially you,” Legend tells Stefani, referencing her husband Blake Shelton, who exited the show after Season 23. “But now that he’s gone, we might have a shot at the best country singer.”

“Nothing could ruin this,” muses Horan with a dream-like expression on his face, with his reverie interrupted by music blaring from speakers as the walls open up to reveal McEntire onstage, with pyrotechnics erupting as she stands in in front of a giant glittering sign reading “TEAM REBA.”

“Well hey there,” she says, “it’s just so good to be here!”

Photo by: NBCUniversal

As the other coaches look worried, host Carson Daly appears, eating a piece of that cake. “This is gonna be good,” he says.

The new season of “The Voice” begins Monday, Sept. 25.