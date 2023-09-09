Click to share this via email

Todd and Julie Chrisley won’t be behind bars as long as long as originally anticipated.

According to People, the reality stars-turned-convicted felons will be exiting prison a bit earlier than originally reported.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online inmate search system indicated that Todd is scheduled to be released from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 22, 2033, shaving nearly two years off his 12-year sentence.

Meanwhile, Julie will be exiting Federal Medical Center Lexington 14 months earlier than expected, with her release date listed as Oct. 19, 2028.

The former “Chrisley Knows Best” stars have been imprisoned since January 2023 after being convicted on multiple charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy; they have continually proclaimed their innocence.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received a seven-year sentence.