Zach Bryan is being applauded by the National Police Association after he apologized for the behaviour that wound up with the country singer being arrested after a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

According to TMZ, Betsy Branter Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association, tells the outlet that her association and other police officers she’s spoken with appreciate Bryan’s apology.

As she explained, police feel it’s important that a celebrity in Bryan’s situation speak up to support police.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can.”

Following his arrest, Bryan offered an apology via Instagram.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he added, concluding, “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Earlier, Bryan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm he’d been arrested.

“I want to start by saying — I have to deal with the legalities of it. I did go to jail. They didn’t play favourites, and I was an idiot today. My decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear. I should have been smarter about it,” he said.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

According to Bryan, it all began a few days earlier when he was driving “four or five” miles per hour above the speed limit when he was pulled over, explaining his interaction with the officer did not go well.

“First thing he asks for is license registration and my address, and I told him, I said, ‘Hey man, I don’t really feel comfortable giving you my address. I’m a musician, and I’m not comfortable with it.’ So he says, ‘If you don’t give me your address, I’m gonna have to take you to jail,'” Bryan said.

When Bryan continued to refuse to reveal his address, the officer asked him to step out of his vehicle and placed him in handcuffs; when he eventually relented and provided his address, Bryan was given a warning and released.

READ MORE: Zach Bryan Is ‘Hanging Out’ With Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry

Then, on Thursday, Bryan was driving, with a security guard driving in a separate vehicle. When the guard was pulled over, Bryan admits his frustration led him to get “lippy” with the officer, leading him to be handcuffed and, this time, placed under arrest.

“It was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful, and I shouldn’t have been, and it was my mistake,” Bryan said.

“I was just an idiot, and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man, and I shouldn’t have behaved like that, and it won’t happen again,” Bryan said. “I love you guys. Thanks for defending me online and stuff. I don’t really need it. I just shouldn’t have did what I did.”