Had things gone according to plan, Anna Kendrick would be attending the Toronto International Film Festival in support of her directorial debut, “Woman of the Hour”, which is making its world premiere at the film fest.

However, because Kendrick is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, she’s abiding by strike regulations prohibiting union members from promoting their projects.

“I am heartbroken to not be with you all in this moment.”

As People reported, prior to the film’s premiere screening at TIFF, the audience was read a special message from Kendrick.

“[This] film festival has proven time and time again that it is an artist-driven festival, and it has been my absolute honour to have TIFF as part of my career for the last 14 years,” Kendrick said in the statement, which was read by one of the movie’s producers.

“I truly can’t express how proud I am to have the world premiere of ‘Woman of the Hour’ at TIFF. It is more than a dream come true. I am heartbroken to not be with you all in this moment,” she said of the film, which tells the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared as a contestant on television’s “The Dating Game” in the midst of his murder spree.

Kendrick continued by praising her film’s “extraordinary” cast, which includes Daniel Zovatto (as Alcala), Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelly Jakle, Max Lloyd-Jones and Kendrick herself, in the starring role as “Dating Game” bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw.

“I so wish they could be there to be celebrated in the way they richly deserve,” she said of the actors.

“As proud as we are of this film, we are equally proud to stand with our union in demanding fair wages,” she continued.

Kendrick’s statement concluded by stating that this was the “proudest moment of my career,” adding: “I’m grateful to every single person who gave their energy to making this film. And I’m so excited for an audience to see their hard work on the big screen.”

A release date for “Woman of the Hour” has yet to be announced.