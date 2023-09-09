“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is opening up about her complicated feelings toward Tom Sandoval after his cheating scandal.

During a recent edition of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay discussed her longstanding friendship with Sandoval, and how everything changed when he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss.

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me.'”

“I never thought he was a bad guy,” Shay said.

“He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner,” she continued.

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me, so it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group,’” she added.

Shay and the rest of the “VPR” cast are in the midst of filming the show’s upcoming 11th season, with one segment featuring Shay partnered with Sandoval for a meditation session while the cast attends a spiritual retreat.

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules’,” Shay said on Amazon Live, as reported by People. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

While she lamented the loss of Sandoval’s friendship, she also maintained that Madix remains her bestie. “But Team Ariana,” she said. “She’s my girl.”