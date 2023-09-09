A new trailer has arrived for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”, the upcoming Apple TV+ series set in the world of mighty movie monster Godzilla.

“Monarch” is the latest chapter in the interconnected series of stories that began the 2014 movie “Godzilla”, and continued with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” with the ever-expanding Monsterverse building to the upcoming feature “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”.

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch,” reads the series’ synopsis.

“Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and, in flashbacks, by his real-life son, Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows,” the synopsis continues. “The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

In addition to the Russells, the series also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premieres Nov. 17.