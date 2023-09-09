Megan Thee Stallion shared a bit of TMI news about herself when she and Cardi B teamed up for a livestreamed conversation ahead of the premiere of their new single, “Bongos”.

At one point, the conversation turned toward sex. “We talk a lot about sex,” said Cardi, who previously collaborated with Megan on “WAP”.

“What is your favorite sex position?” Cardi asked, as reported by People.

READ MORE: Watch Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Video For New Song ‘Bongos’

“My favorite sex position probably would be on top because I just like to be in control. Like, I’m in control of my life, I’m in control of my body, I’m in control of this sex, and I’m in control of my coochie,” Megan responded.

Cardi then posed another sex-related question.

“What is the song that you like to f**k to?” she asked.

READ MORE: Cardi B On Reuniting With Megan Thee Stallion For ‘Bongos’ & Who Is The ‘More Serious One’ Of The Duo

“Yeah, I don’t really f**k to no music,” Megan replied. “I need you to hear these speeches I’m giving you while you’re doing this thing to me. [I’ll be] preaching like Martin Luther King, b***h. I got something to say.”