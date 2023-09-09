ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with Amrit Kaur on the TIFF red carpet, where she was on hand for the world premiere of her new film “The Queen of My Dreams”.

Kaur, best known for playing Bela in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars in the directorial debut of Fawzia Mirza, an expansion of her 2012 short film of the same name.

‌”I feel like I’m very much in the beginning of my work.”

In Mirza’s semi-autobiographical film, Kaur plays queer Muslim grad student Azra, who returns to her ancestral home in Pakistan after the death of her father. While she clashes with her traditional mother, Mariam (Nimra Bucha), who insists she play the role of perfect grieving daughter, flashbacks to Mariam’s own life in Karachi 30 years earlier demonstrate the connections that unite mother and daughter — particularly in their shared adoration of Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore.

While Kaur has been winning rave reviews for her performance, she’s insistent that she’s still developing as an actor.

READ MORE: Reneé Rapp Announces Exit From ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’, Mindy Kaling Says ‘We’ll Be Sad To Say Goodbye’

‌”I feel like I’m very much in the beginning of my work,” she told Bustamante.

“I have difficulty looking at my work and there’s so many things that I hadn’t done when I got the project that scared me,” she said.

“So many things, like looking at my relationship with my home, with my country, looking at my sexuality, looking at a broken relationship with mother and father. So, I was actually in a blackout before I shot the film because I was like, I have a lot of life work to do in four weeks,” she continued.

READ MORE: TIFF 2023: All The Stars Coming To Toronto

“Because I had just finished shooting something else. So I’m very excited. But I also, for myself, know I’m in the beginning of my craft and I have so much further to go in telling the truth about all of those things. That’s where I am,” she added.

‌She also opened up about the responsibility she felt to do justice to Mirza’s story, which is based on real events from her own life.

“I felt a lot of responsibility… after every take, I would [ask Mirza], ‘Am I telling your story?”

“I felt a lot of responsibility,” Kaur said. “I remember, there’s a specific scene where we come back. I just hear that my father has passed away and I come to Pakistan. And after every take, I would [ask Mirza], ‘Am I telling your story? Is it real? Is it real?’ And then we would both start crying. And that happened like twice. It happened on the last day as well. Just it was the last final take and I was bawling and I said, ‘Did I tell your story? Do you feel like I’m told the story of your father and your mother?’ So, I feel like it’s really important to honour a personal story. And I think that’s very a sacred thing, losing somebody,” she shared.

“So I’m grateful that she trusted me with that,” Kaur added. “I would go even further if I could reshoot it again.”