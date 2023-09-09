As Ben Hardy touched down in Toronto for TIFF for the premiere of his film “Unicorns” on Friday, the UK-born actor hit up a red carpet interview with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon to discuss his support from the LGBTQ+ community and how he achieved a sizable derrière.

Directed by Sally El Hosani and James Krishna Floyd, “Unicorns” sees Hardy playing Luke, a single father whose sex life is marred with transactional hookups, until he meets a woman named Aysha, played by Jason Petal, in an underground club.

As the two worlds collide, Luke discovers that Aysha is not a cis woman but a femme drag queen. As the film progresses, Luke and Aysha begin to transcend their ideas of identity and relationships.

On the topic of his vast fandom in the LGBTQ+ community, Hardy is highly grateful.

“I have always been very thankful for that. And I think it definitely helped me in my career. Definitely. I know that I did an Attitude shoot cover,” he says, referencing the British gay lifestyle magazine “The Voyeurs” star covered in 2017.

Hardy points to his cover story in Attitude as a specific propellent in his career, citing: “So it’s definitely, you know, helped me and move along in my career. And I’m definitely thankful for always.”

Acknowledging his own lack of behind, Dixon asked the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star about an eye-opening scene in the flick that flaunts Hardy’s back region and how he managed to gain substantial space back there.

“It’s not that. I just played a lot of rugby as a kid, or maybe it’s just like, I don’t know, genetic,” he says of how he achieved such a large derriére.

“I don’t know. I yeah, I’ve always had a big old rump on me. Yeah, I know what that is. Yeah. Yeah. I’m not that doing squats. No.”

“Unicorns” is currently playing at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto.