Nickelback is on hand for the 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, where the Canadian rockers are the focus as the new documentary “Hate to Love: Nickelback” makes its TIFF debut.

Not only does the documentary recount the band’s rise to the top of the rock genre, “Hate to Love” also takes an unsparing look at the backlash that’s dogged the band for years.

“I’m over it… And now from this day forward, if anybody asks that question in the press, it’s like that’s the end of the interview.”

Interviewed by People during TIFF, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger says the documentary will be the last word on the subject, and he has no plans to ever address it again.

READ MORE: Nickelback Talks Getting Support From Ryan Reynolds Amid All The Hate: ‘He’s Expensive’

According to Kroeger, at first he was hesitant to address the hatred toward Nickelback in the documentary, until bandmate Ryan Peake convinced him it needed to be done.

“We get to take the narrative. We get to actually tell our version — it’s like you turn the cheek for as much as you can, and then at some point it’s like, here’s our take on it,” Peake said.

Asked about his hesitancy, Kroeger grabbed the reporter’s recorder, as if he were conducting the interview, in order to make a point.

READ MORE: Chad And Mike Kroeger Praise Their Mom For Sticking Up For Nickelback Through The Negativity: ‘She’s Always Had Our Back’

“If somebody stuck that thing in your face every single day and said, ‘The whole world hates you like this, the whole world hates you. What do you have to say about that?’ Every single day. Every day. Would there be reluctance on your behalf to talk about it? Would you get pissed off? Would you be over it after a while?” he asked.

“I’m over it,” he said. “We made a documentary, everybody can watch it. And now from this day forward, if anybody asks that question in the press, it’s like that’s the end of the interview. So if you want to end an interview, that’s all you have to say and that will be it.”