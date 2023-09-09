Jason Patel and Ben Hardy walked the TIFF carpet for the premiere of their drama on Friday, “Unicorns”, and while the cameras flashed on them at every turn, they stopped for an interview with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon.

In “Unicorns”, directed by Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd, Patel plays a femme drag queen engaging in a relationship with Luke, played by Hardy, a hardworking single father who begins exploring his identity.

” I would say like there is a lot of queer representation out there now. Like it’s getting better, like it’s so great, but maybe not like all of it is like varied,” explained Patel to Dixon while stopping on the carpet for a quick chat. “And I think what’s really special about this film is that it’s so reflective of like real life and like an organic chemistry and it’s beautiful.”

While shooting the film, Dixon commented on the pair’s undeniable chemistry, which Patel said was an incredible experience. The two preserved their sparks for when the camera was rolling to ensure their dynamic on screen was pitch-perfect.

“We actually stayed separate for most of it,” explained Hardy. “Until we started filming because they didn’t want to keep like some of the excitement in danger and the sort of that novelty of that attraction or that allure of someone else and not become too pally, you know.”

“Unicorns” is currently playing at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto.