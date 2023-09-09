Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

There’s a new addition to the world of Hollywood babies, and the name is definitely a memorable one.

A New York Times review published on Saturday of a new biography written by journalist Walter Isaacson about Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms that the billionaire had an unreported third child with Canadian alt-pop artist Grimes.

The revelation comes about as Isaacson was given top-notch access to the tech entrepreneur’s life over the past two years to dig deep into his lifestyle and formulate a well-rounded book.

Their third son is Techno Mechanicus, which matches the non-traditional and unpredictable nature of the former couple’s children’s names since they welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii or X, in 2020. In March, they also revealed X – which Musk recently changed the company Twitter’s name to – also confirmed the little one had a younger sister named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y.

Musk now has 10 known kids with three different women.

The newfound knowledge comes to light after Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, recently publically tweeted – in a now-deleted message – at Isaacson to let her see her son, which Musk is allegedly not allowing her to do.

The ex-couple announced their relationship status in 2018, only to split in 2021.