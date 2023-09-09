Click to share this via email

The Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion has been given to a winner!

Deadline has reported that Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” has earned the winning prize at the 80th Venice Film Festival, which stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

The flick follows a “Frankenstein” plot, where Stone’s character, Bella Baxter, is brought back to life by a twisted scientist, only to find herself struggling to assimilate into the whimsical and bizarre universe Lanthimos creates in the movie.

The film is based on a 1992 novel of the same name.

While accepting the coveted prize, Lanthimos dedicated his award to the leading lady, saying the film wouldn’t exist “without Emma Stone.”

“This film is her in front and behind the camera,” he continued.

Some other films to earn a golden nod include Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Evil Does Not Exist”, which took home the Grand Jury Prize.

Cailee Spaeny also snagged the Best Actress trophy for her breakout role in Sofia Coppola’s biopic, “Priscilla”. Best Actor was given to Peter Sarsgaard for his role in “Memory” by director Michel Franco.

“Poor Things” will hit up theatres on December 8.