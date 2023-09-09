Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann on April 30 after 11 years of marriage. According to legal documents, their marriage was cited as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” with Zolciak seeking primary physical custody of their four kids and joint legal custody.

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga got slightly more confusing.

Two weeks after her estranged husband reportedly filed for divorce a second time, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told her Instagram followers that she and the retired NFL linebacker have “been working on their marriage” and “living as husband and wife,” reports the Daily Mail.

Seemingly referencing reports she moved out of their $3 million Georgia mansion, she shared a now-deleted vid of her giant walk-in closet with the caption: “The lies daily are too much.”

READ MORE: Kim Zolciak Shows Off Her Neck Scar After Undergoing Surgery For Herniated Disc

@kimzolciak/Instagram Story — Photo: @kimzolciak/Instagram Story

The video comes after a court document obtained by ET revealed that Biermann was looking to sell their mansion, requesting an emergency hearing to do so.

Zolciak and Biermann have been reportedly experiencing a whirlwind of financial woes, with Biermann resorting to placing his home on the marketplace to avoid complete economic devastation, which he blamed on Zolciak.

READ MORE: Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid $156,000 Credit Card On Same Day Kroy Biermann Filed For Divorce Again

Biermann and Zolciak first met at a charity event in 2010 and exchanged vows in 2011. They share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11 and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.