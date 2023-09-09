Click to share this via email

The Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner romance continues to be a public affair.

The new flames, who confirmed their rumoured relationship status with a PDA session at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday, was spotted enjoying a dinner date with some friends on Friday night via an Instagram Story sighting.

The snaps, shared by jewelry designer Gaia Repossi, show the pair attending French designer Haider Ackermann’s exclusive NYFW dinner.

They’re seated next to each other as they look at Ackermann standing up and speaking during the intimate outing.

Though it’s another sighting of the much-talked-about rumoured relationship, it’s less hands-on compared to their lip-locked date night at Queen Bey’s show at the SoFi Stadium on Monday.

The internet let out a gasp as the couple were finally seen engaging physically after months of rumours peddled their relationship.

A source told ET last month that the couple was keeping things “fun” and “casual”, so whether they’re an actual item is still up for the future to decide.

Chalemet will soon be taking the screens with the release of “Wonka” in December and “Dune: Part Two” alongside Zendaya in 2024.