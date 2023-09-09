Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

An unspecific illness has caused legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses to postpone their September 9 show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

A representative for the band confirmed the sad news and alleged the band was working to reschedule the concert, according to Fox 2 KTVI.

The show was expected to fill 46,000 seats.

READ MORE: Axl Rose Dedicates Guns N’ Roses’ Tour To Taylor Hawkins, Slams Vladimir Putin: ‘Murderous, Little Man’

The rep confirmed that fans should “hold onto” their tickets, ensuring that concertgoers can earn a refund for their tickets. The representative did not expand on the severity of the illness.

The band, which consists of Axl Rose (lead vocals), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), St. Louis native Richard Fortus (guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboards), kicked off their 2023 World Tour in June in Tel Aviv.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Performs As A Surprise Guest At Guns N’ Roses Concert

They’ve since performed almost 20 shows across Europe until July 22.

They hit up North America after a brief break with a show in Moncton, Canada, on August 5. Their next stop is Tuesday, September 12, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.