Olivia Rodrigo is going viral on social media for a virtual meet-and-greet session at Target.

The pop-punk princess, 20, is fresh off the release of her new album, Guts, which hit streaming platforms and album shelves on Friday.

Rodrigo conducted a fan meet-and-greet at North American mega-retailer Target to celebrate and promote the release. The exact location of the Target is unknown. However, unlike most typical meetups, the starlet wasn’t physically present in the room.

a virtual meet and greet………… this feels so dystopian 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Z3smZChFp — rudy (@rudyIopez) September 8, 2023

In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – the “Vampire” singer sits cross-legged in a plaid skirt as she greets a fan through a large digital screen. An attendant stands beside the kiosk, ensuring the interaction is going smoothly.

Despite the lack of physical presence, the fan still appears extremely happy, asking Rodrigo if she’s more of a cat or dog person.

The post has currently garnered 88.3k likes on X, with the caption describing the situation as “dystopian.”

“Honestly I’m kinda not mad at this with the way that these Stan’s be acting,” responded one user, possibly alluding to the objects thrown at artists, such as Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, on stage this year.

“This is such a cool idea honestly,” complimented another fan.

“With Covid and the way people do not respect others boundaries I support this!” another X user said.

Only time will tell if this will become an industry norm or a short-lived stint.