It’s always endearing when a Hollywood feud fizzles out.

Kelly Osbourne has broken word on her teenage feud with vocal powerhouse Christina Aguilera, claiming the two have since patched things up after publicly exchanging negative comments in the early 2000s.

While speaking with E! News with her mom Sharon in a clip posted on Thursday, which also saw the Osbourne matriach reveal that Ashton Kutcher was the rudest celeb she’s ever encountered, Kelly commented on the feud that once caused headlines to burst back in the day.

“I will say that all of the people that I have had feuds with, I’ve ended up in the long run becoming friendly with them,” she admitted about her past.

She then set her sights on her tumultuous relationship with Xtina: “My biggest feud that I think people cared about was me and Christina Aguilera when I was 16. And we were like pitted against each other in the media for so many years that we both thought that we didn’t like each other.”

Interacting at a fashion show caused the two to switch the claws to hugs: “Then we sat down together at a Christian Dior fashion show and ended up really liking each other. It was a lovely experience.”