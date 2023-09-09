“Dance Moms” coach Abby Lee Miller is shedding light on her relationship with past student and reality TV star Maddie Ziegler.

The 57-year-old hit up the latest episode of the “Sofia with an F” podcast hosted by Sofia Franklin, where she was asked to comment on her past friendship with Ziegler, who began dancing in music videos for singer Sia following her time on the reality TV series “Dance Moms”.

“I can’t really separate Maddie from her sister and her mother, and there is some … I don’t want to use the term ‘bad blood,’ but there are some devastating things there,” Miller reflected.

Miller explained that she feels jaded by the release of Ziegler’s 2014 single, “It’s A Girl Party”, claiming she funded the project and wasn’t given any return.

“A song that went to No. 1 in three countries on iTunes, ‘It’s a Girl Party.’ I produced it. I bought the song. I did everything for that child. Mack Z was my creation.”

Miller claimed the video cost her $27,000 to produce, but she didn’t earn a penny in profits despite its digital success online. All of this caused her to grow further apart from Ziegler.

Ziegler has since reflected on her experiences on the competitive dancing series while speaking with Cosmopolitan last year, describing the setting created by Miller as a “toxic environment.”

Miller maintained that if Ziegler had been “kicking and screaming, stomping her feet,” she wouldn’t have been on the series, but that wasn’t the case.