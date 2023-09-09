Click to share this via email

The wedding bells have rung for long-time partners Robin Roberts and Amber Laign.

The “Good Morning America” host updated her Instagram followers with a new post on Saturday celebrating her marriage to the massage therapist on the account run for their dog, Lil Man Lukas.

In a sweet pic, the pooch was suited up in a bow tie with the caption: “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!”

Roberts confirmed in a “Good Morning America” episode back in January that she and her longtime partner were looking to exchange vows and step into married life.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet . . . I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” she admitted on Jan. 2. “We’re getting married this year.”

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but . . . it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

They shared with their fans on social media that their marriage licence was obtained in Connecticut on Thursday.

They first met in 2005, keeping their relationship private from the public until 2013.