Joe Jonas is opening about his divorce from Sophie Turner, addressing the split during the Jonas Brothers show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

“It’s been a tough week,” Jonas told the crowd, according to video taken at the show and shared by Variety‘s Katcy Stephan.

“I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”

Jonas warned fans not to put any stock in rumours about the couple’s breakup, insisting the only source of information they should be paying attention to was standing onstage.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added. “Me and my family love you guys.”

So far, Jonas and Turner have remained silent about the divorce, save for a brief statement that each released on their respective social media.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’” the statement concluded.