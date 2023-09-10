Prince William will be touching down in New York City on Monday but don’t expect to see a royal media blitz.

According to a report from the Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales has shut down numerous high-profile interview requests, preferring instead to keep the focus on the Earthshot project, his £50-million environmental award seeking innovative solutions to combat climate change.

In fact, the Times reports that William turned down requests from all the major U.S. television networks, reportedly because he has no intention of answering the “inevitable” questions about his shattered relationship with brother Prince Harry.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of The Queen’s Death By Attending Special Service In Wales

“This trip is part of his evolution as a global statesman which is incredibly important, especially since becoming Prince of Wales. He and his courtiers have been thinking about how to manage that transition from Duke of Cambridge to the next king. You’ve seen a number of iterations of that, whether that’s meeting with Joe Biden in Boston or travelling to the border with Ukraine and talking about the importance of fighting for our freedoms,” a royal aide told the Times.

“The U.S. is very important to him,” the aide added. “The world’s climate movers and shakers will be in New York having conversations about the future of the planet and the prince is keen to be part of those conversations and put Earthshot front and center. He has huge ambitions for what the prize can become and is extremely focused on its legacy and impact.”

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Dreading’ Harry’s UK Visit & ‘Have No Desire To Meet,’ Says Royal Expert

Meanwhile, the Times also points to a recent Gallup poll in which William was found to be the most trusted public figure in the U.S., ahead of President Joe Biden and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Of course he’s aware of the poll,” the aide said, but insisted that William is “not distracted by polling — his focus is always on getting on with the job and focusing on his work.”